Man safely released after becoming trapped in a single-vehicle collision near Lebberston, Scarborough
The crash which occurred at 3.22pm on October 28, took place near the Cayton Bay roundabout.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 3:18 pm
Filey and Scarborough crews assisted and used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment on the vehicle to allow the safe release of one male driver, who had become trapped as a result of the collision.
The casualty was removed from the vehicle and left in hands of paramedics.
The A165 was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident.