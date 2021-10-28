Man safely released after becoming trapped in a single-vehicle collision near Lebberston, Scarborough

The crash which occurred at 3.22pm on October 28, took place near the Cayton Bay roundabout.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 5:02 pm
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 3:18 pm
Traffic has been held up by the accident

Filey and Scarborough crews assisted and used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment on the vehicle to allow the safe release of one male driver, who had become trapped as a result of the collision.

The casualty was removed from the vehicle and left in hands of paramedics.

The A165 was closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police have blocked the approach to the roundabout
The ambulance service is in attendance
