Motorcyclist dies and passenger is in serious condition after crash near village

A motorcycle rider has died - and his pillion passenger suffered serious injuries - after a road collision near Sledmere yesterday

The incident happened around 1.30pm on the B1251 about a mile west of the village. It involved a white Honda CBR motorbike and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The 43-year-old rider who is from West Yorkshire was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 40-year-old woman, also from West Yorkshire, who was riding pillion suffered serious head injuries. She is still in a serious condition in hospital.

The car driver was unhurt. No-one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "There was a long queue of traffic on the road at the time and we’re appealing for any motorists who were in the area to get in touch. We particularly want to speak to the driver of a camper van who might have seen the collision.

"Please contact us quoting log 278 of 31/03/19."