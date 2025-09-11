New hourly Scarborough to Pickering and Malton bus services launched this week

The two new bus services launched at the start of September.

Viscount Travel have launched two new bus services this week which will travel between Scarborough and Pickering, Malton and Ryedale School.

The new X28 bus starts the route in from Scarborough at 8:20am and runs hourly until 7:20pm, with the 126 bus running at 7:20am and 2:20pm in order to drop off and pick up children at Ryedale School. These timings are in place on Monday to Friday, with the 126 bus only running during term time.

The X28 will run on a two hourly basis from 7:20am until 7:25pm on Saturdays, with no service currently running on Sundays.

Locations included on the new X28 route are as follows:

Scarborough, Railway Station

Scarborough, Falsgrave Road

Scarborough, Raincliffe Avenue

Seamer Road, Retail Park

Crossgates, Rowan Fields

East Ayton, Shell Garage

Wykeham, Crossroads

Brompton, Cayley Lane

Snainton, Station Road

Ebberston, High Street

Allerston, Cayley Arms

Wilton, Village Hall

Thornton-le-Dale, The Green

Pickering, Eastgate

Pickering, Ropery

Malton, Rail Station

The 126 route will not go to all X28 locations, and have these added stops:

Pickering, Westgate

Middleton, Main Street

Wrelton, The Buck Inn

Kirkbymoorside, Garden Centre

Nawton, Ryedale School

A spokesperson for Viscount Travel said: “We are excited to launch the new hourly X28 between Scarborough and Pickering/Malton on September 8, as well as the 126 school bus between Scarborough, Pickering and Ryedale School at Nawton.

“As a locally owned family company it is something that we have wanted to do for some time and has always been in our sights.

“I am aware of how inconvenient the buses in our region can be with two hourly frequency and the lack of weekly or monthly ticket options without purchasing the "go-anywhere" tickets.

“This is why we offer cheaper saver tickets for the X28 which are also valid on our Open-Top 109 buses on Scarborough seafront between April and September.

“We have the support from parish councils, local councillors, MPs and the residents.

“There have already been many email and calls of support and praise as well as questions.

“Serving the community is something we are passionate about and is our core business principle.

“We will still be offering our vintage buses for private hire, weddings and proms alongside our new bus services.

Visit https://viscounttravel.co.uk/index.html for more information.