Northern announces details of skeleton service timetable for RMT strike dates next week – find out more here

Timetables for the six days affected by the strikes can be found at: northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Whilst there will be an uplift in services on days that fall in-between strikes dates, the knock-on effects and fleet displacement implications have forced Northern to advise its customers ‘Do Not Travel’ next week.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’ve done everything we can to offer people across the North of England a skeleton service – but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.”

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause. We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

In short, the skeleton timetable comprises hourly services between 8am and 6pm from:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate

Leeds to York via Micklefield

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

Leeds to Skipton

Leeds to Ilkley

Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square

Skipton to Bradord Forster Square

Darlington to Saltburn

Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport