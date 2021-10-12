Overhaul of Scarborough's bus network announced - here's which routes are changing

Several East Yorkshire Bus routes in Scarborough are being overhauled. (East Yorkshire)

Routes, service numbers and times will change on nearly all routes within Scarborough town.

Highlights of the changes include a new direct route to Scarborough Hospital for Cayton and Eastfield, and a new Sunday service for Cayton.

Cayton will also have a doubling in frequency of buses, compared to the old Service 1.

Ben Gilligan, East Yorkshire’s Area Director, said: “Over the last few years we’ve seen strong passenger numbers in the south of Scarborough, in places such as Eastfield and Cayton, but

we’ve seen people aren’t travelling as much in the north of the town.

"By making these changes we’re able to redeploy our buses and drivers to the places where more people are travelling,

making the most of our limited resources.”

A summary of the changes is:

- Service 1 will be replaced by a new Service 10 route.

- Services 8/8A will be replaced by a new Service 8. North Leas Avenue and Dean Road are now served by a new Service 11 route.

- Services 9/9A are replaced by new Service 10 & 11 routes.

- Service 10 has a new route merging parts of current Services 1, 9/9A and 10. Buses won’t serve Hovingham Drive or the cemetery.

- Service 11 has a new route, with Prospect Road, the Newby loop and Coldyhill Lane no longer served.

- Service 20 will have new times.

- Service 7/7A and Service 128/X28 will not change.

- Coaster Service 12 between Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington will also begin its winter timetable from November 1.

Full details, along with the new times and routes are available now at eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk, and on the East Yorkshire Buses app.