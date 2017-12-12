Police name man killed in a crash near Pickering

A man who died in a crash in North Yorkshire has now been named by police.

The victim was 20-year-old Christopher Wray of Lendales Lane in Pickering.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday Mr Wray was driving a blue Volkswagen Polo towards Pickering on the A170 when the car left the road near Appleton-le-Moor, went down an embankment and came to rest in a field. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died at the scene.

Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances around the crash and witnesses are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Hamish Halloway or Lee Cobb or email Traffic Sergeant Halloway at hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Traffic Constable Cobb on Lee.Cobb@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170220416.