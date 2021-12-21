A number of TransPennine Express services have been cancelled due to ongoing staffing issues.

TransPennine Express said it has reduced the timetable of its services and warned of delays and cancellations across its network this week, in the run-up to Christmas Day.

It said coronavirus, industrial action, and staff shortages have caused the rail disruption.

Passengers in Scarborough have reported a number of cancelled services in recent days, sometimes with hours delays before the next available train.

Passengers have reported a number of cancellations to and from Scarborough.

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: "Due to a lack of available staff, caused by industrial relations issues, some of our services may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations.

"We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving on the run-up to Christmas, and are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys.

"We are calling on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully – up to the last minute – for any changes to train times."

TransPennine said tickets for services that do not operate will be valid on the next available train.

The disruption comes just a week after the company reintroduced hourly services to York and Manchester, with staff now struggling to operate to schedule.