Rail disruption hits Scarborough as TransPennine Express warns of widespread delays and cancellations across network in run-up to Christmas Day
Trains to and from Scarborough could be cancelled at short notice or delayed due to Covid and staff shortages.
TransPennine Express said it has reduced the timetable of its services and warned of delays and cancellations across its network this week, in the run-up to Christmas Day.
It said coronavirus, industrial action, and staff shortages have caused the rail disruption.
Passengers in Scarborough have reported a number of cancelled services in recent days, sometimes with hours delays before the next available train.
A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: "Due to a lack of available staff, caused by industrial relations issues, some of our services may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations.
"We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving on the run-up to Christmas, and are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys.
"We are calling on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully – up to the last minute – for any changes to train times."
TransPennine said tickets for services that do not operate will be valid on the next available train.
The disruption comes just a week after the company reintroduced hourly services to York and Manchester, with staff now struggling to operate to schedule.
The train operator is publishing daily timetables for cancelled trains, which today includes the 7.21pm Liverpool Lime Street to Scarborough service. A full list of cancelled services is available here.