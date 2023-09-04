Rail operator Northern launches 50p flash sale for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington - here's what you need to know

Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire, available from just 50p.

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are on-sale now here.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday, September 7.

Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.