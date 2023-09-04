News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Rail operator Northern launches 50p flash sale for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington - here's what you need to know

Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire, available from just 50p.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire, available from just 50p.Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire, available from just 50p.
Northern has launched a Flash Sale with over five million tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Yorkshire, available from just 50p.

The train operator has released one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets which are on-sale now here.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm on Thursday, September 7.

Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone – be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

Most Popular

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Related topics:NorthScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonEnglandTicketsMark PowlesYorkshire