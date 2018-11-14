Rail strike - here is how and when you can travel this weekend

Another Saturday, another day of strike action on the Scarborough to Hull rail line.



It will be unlucky 13 for passengers, with this being the 13th consecutive Saturday that industrial action has impacted timetables along the Yorkshire coast.

Read more: Penalty fares are being introduced next month.

A statement on the Northern website said: "We will be operating a reduced timetable with very few trains running before 9am and after 6pm. The strike action, together with some cancellations on Sunday, November 18, will see Northern running reduced timetables across the weekend.

"We expect to run around 30% of services on Saturday and all customers are advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network."

This weekend's revised timetable:

Bridlington to Scarborough

No trains. Replacement buses at 7.33am, 1.35pm and 6.08pm

Scarborough to Bridlington

No trains. Replacement buses at 6.15am, 11.46am and 3.15pm

Bridlington to Hull

Trains at 7.33am, 10am, 10.37am, 1.04pm, 1.35pm and 4.33pm

Hull to Bridlington

Trains at 6.43am, 9.06am, 9.30am, 11.57am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm