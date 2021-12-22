The Scalby Road roundabout junction with Falsgrave Road outside the Crown Tavern pub.

The roadworks at the Scalby roundabout junction with Falsgrave and Stepney Road outside the Crown Tavern pub is designed to ease congestion and improve safety.

It is the last of four junctions to benefit from the improvements with the first phase ongoing since October, with the second to begin on Tuesday, January 4, lasting for 13 weeks.

As part of the project the junction will be widened and the existing mini-roundabout replaced with traffic signals. Scalby Road and Stepney Road will have new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: "I would like to thank the public for their patience over the last few months as we deliver these important safety improvements to this well-used junction in Scarborough.

"The £4m scheme has helped to improve four junctions which were all expected to reach capacity by the end of the Local Plan in 2032. It will ensure we have a sustainable and safer road network for residents, visitors and commuters alike."

Northern PowerGrid, Vodafone and Northern Gas Networks will be completing utility diversions to accommodate the new layout of the junction. The new traffic signals will then be installed, with work due to be complete on March 31.

Improvements have already taken place at the junctions of Scalby Road/Woodlands Drive and Scalby Road/Stepney Drive near Scarborough Hospital, as well as at the two roundabouts at Scalby Road/Manor Drive and Stepney Road/Stepney Drive.

Working hours will be between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, with the exception of full resurfacing which be carried out between 7pm and 3am. A signed diversion will be in place during road closures and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

The dates and details of disruption caused by work on the Scalby Road, Stepney Road and Falsgrave Road junction are as follows:

• January 4 to 28 – Scalby Road closed to traffic and two-way traffic lights on Falsgrave Road at certain times.

• January 31 to February 23 – Stepney Road closed.

• February 24 to March 10 – three-way traffic lights at the junction.

• March 7 to 9 – junction closed to all vehicles during night time resurfacing works.

There will also be four-way traffic lights in operation at Seamer Corner junction from March 7 to 31.

County Councillor Liz Colling, who represents the Falsgrave and Stepney division, said: "We have worked closely with utility companies to incorporate their works into our schedule to reduce the disruption for road users and local residents.

"We have already seen huge improvements at the three completed junctions and the fourth is progressing at pace so I’m looking forward to seeing the end result. If there are any unforeseen changes to the schedule we will provide a further update."