Major roads across Scarborough are closed for urgent repairs this weekend, and heavy traffic continues around Malton.

National Highways is set to carry out essential bridge repairs on the A64 at Flixton Carr Bridge, which crosses the River Hertford, between Staxton and Seamer.

The maintenance will re-waterproof the bridge, replace the expansion joints which absorb its natural movement, resurface the carriageway and renew road markings and studs.

The A64 will be closed in both directions between Staxton Roundabout and the small roundabout which connects the A64 and Main Street/B1261 for the whole weekend starting at 8pm on Friday September 17 until 6am on Monday September 20.

Local access that goes beyond the road closures is still permitted.

Drivers are advised to plan their route and allow for extra travel time as a 22-mile diversion will be in place, which has been agreed with police and North Yorkshire County Council, and will increase travel times by up to 40 minutes.

Drivers leaving South from Scarborough will be diverted at the A64 and Main Street/B1261 roundabout along the B1261 through Seamer to the A170/Pickering Road at East Ayton before joining the A169/Malton Road at Pickering to then rejoin the A64 at Old Malton.

Heavy traffic is continuing to cause severe delays to drivers on the A64 around Malton in both directions due to works by Yorkshire Water.

The B1249 road between Staxton and Foxholes (Staxton Hill) is also closed this week so that the carriageway can be completely resurfaced, and is set to be completed by 6am on Monday September 20.

The B1261 between East Ayton and Irton has had its closure extended until Friday morning (September 17) after works to install surface water sewers and water systems was not completed in time by the Linden Homes development.