The Scalby Road roundabout junction with Falsgrave Road outside the Crown Tavern pub.

The roadworks at the Scalby roundabout junction with Falsgrave and Stepney Road outside the Crown Tavern pub is designed to ease congestion and improve safety.

From today, drivers cannot turn left from Stepney Road nor right from Falsgrave Road onto Scalby Road and vice-versa as the roadworks get underway.

Access for residents between the Manor Road and Scalby Road roundabout junction and the Crown Tavern pub roundabout is maintained.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the last of four junctions to benefit from the improvements with the first phase ongoing since October, with the second to begin today, lasting for 13 weeks.

As part of the project the junction will be widened and the existing mini-roundabout replaced with traffic signals. Scalby Road and Stepney Road will have new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings.

Northern PowerGrid, Vodafone and Northern Gas Networks will be completing utility diversions to accommodate the new layout of the junction. The new traffic signals will then be installed, with work due to be complete on March 31.

Working hours will be between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, with the exception of full resurfacing which be carried out between 7pm and 3am. A signed diversion will be in place during road closures and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

The dates and details of disruption caused by work on the Scalby Road, Stepney Road and Falsgrave Road junction are as follows:

• January 4 to 28 – Scalby Road closed to traffic and two-way traffic lights on Falsgrave Road at certain times.

• January 31 to February 23 – Stepney Road closed.

• February 24 to March 10 – three-way traffic lights at the junction.

• March 7 to 9 – junction closed to all vehicles during night time resurfacing works.

There will also be four-way traffic lights in operation at Seamer Corner junction from March 7 to 31.

County Councillor Liz Colling, who represents the Falsgrave and Stepney division, said: "We have worked closely with utility companies to incorporate their works into our schedule to reduce the disruption for road users and local residents. If there are any unforeseen changes to the schedule we will provide a further update."