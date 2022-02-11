Strike action will cause service disruption to train services in Scarborough.

The strikes by TransPennine Express (TPE) conductors will take place on four consecutive Sundays from this weekend, on February 13, 20, 27 and March 6.

The rail operator has released an amended timetable for Sunday February 13, that will see a significant reduction in available services.

Kathryn O'Brien, TransPennine Express' Customer Experience Director, said: "We are disappointed that RMT has chosen to disrupt people’s journeys at a time when the rail industry – alongside much of the nation – continues to feel the impact of the pandemic.

The strikes will last for the remaining three weekends in February and the first weekend of March.

"We are doing all we can to keep our customers moving under difficult circumstances, but we simply will not be able to operate a timetable that provides a regular service."

The strike action will fall during schools' half-term holiday in North Yorkshire, between February 21 and 25.

Passengers are being advised not to travel and to plan journeys either side of the strikes, as TransPennine express will operate a limited service on the Scarborough to York route.

The announcement is the latest disruption to journeys after just last month the rail operator revealed it was cutting Scarborough services as part of a major timetable shake-up.

Passengers have been advised not to travel and make alternative plans.

In December TPE announced it had reintroduced hourly services to York and Manchester, but services to Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street were replaced in the New Year with an hourly Scarborough to York service.

At the time, TPE said coronavirus and industrial relations issues had caused the disruption.

Ms O'Brien added: "Our advice to our customers is clear. This Sunday, do not travel unless you have to.

"If your journey is vital, plan and check carefully before travelling and allow plenty of extra time. Those trains we are running are likely to be far busier than normal."

Full details of the amended train timetable can be on TPE's website, here.