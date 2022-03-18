Strike action will cause service disruption to train services in Scarborough.

The strikes by TransPennine Express (TPE) conductors will take place over seven weekends through until early summer on: Sunday March 20, Sunday March 27, Sunday April 3, Saturday April 16 and Sunday 17, Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1, Saturday June 4 and Sunday 5.

The rail operator has released an amended timetable for Sunday March 20, that will see a significant reduction in available services.

Kathryn O'Brien, TransPennine Express' Customer Experience Director, said: "This will be the sixth weekend that strike action by RMT will impact customers across our network, at a time when more and more are returning to rail and relying on our services to get them to work or to visit friends and family.

Passengers have been advised not to travel and make alternative journey plans.

"Due to the strike, we will only be able to run a relatively small number of trains on Sunday."

Passengers are being advised not to travel and to plan journeys either side of the strikes, as TransPennine express will operate a limited service on the Scarborough to York route.

TransPennine Express said passengers should allow plenty of extra time for journeys as trains that are running will be very busy and that bikes will not be permitted on-board services on Sunday.

The announcement is the latest disruption to journeys after the rail operator revealed it was cutting Scarborough services as part of a major timetable shake-up in January.

The strikes will continue throughout March, April and up until June.

In December last year, TPE announced it had reintroduced hourly services to York and Manchester, but services to Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street were replaced in the New Year with an hourly Scarborough to York service.

At the time, TPE said coronavirus and industrial relations issues had caused the disruption.

Full details of the amended train timetable can be on TPE's website, here.