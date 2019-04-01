These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Scarborough

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last two years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

1. Falsgrave Road Dates: April, September and November 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 6'Number of Casualties Involved: 3

2. Valley Road Dates: May, June and December 2017'Total Number of Vehicles Involved: 5'Number of Casualties Involved: 4

3. Scalby Road Dates: January and July 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 3'Number of Casualties Involved: 2

4. Westborough Date: October 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 1'Number of Casualties Involved: 1

