These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Scarborough
These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots in the heart of Scarborough.
All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last two years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.
1. Falsgrave Road
Dates: April, September and November 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 6'Number of Casualties Involved: 3