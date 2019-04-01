Data from Crashmap.co.uk which shows the serious crash sites in 2017 and 2018.

These are the worst vehicle accident black spots in Scarborough

These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots in the heart of Scarborough.

All of the locations listed are those where a fatal or serious vehicle accident has been recorded in the last two years. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads. All data has been sourced from crashmap.co.uk.

Dates: April, September and November 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 6'Number of Casualties Involved: 3

1. Falsgrave Road

Dates: May, June and December 2017'Total Number of Vehicles Involved: 5'Number of Casualties Involved: 4

2. Valley Road

Dates: January and July 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 3'Number of Casualties Involved: 2

3. Scalby Road

Date: October 2017'Number of Vehicles Involved: 1'Number of Casualties Involved: 1

4. Westborough

