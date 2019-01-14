This is the damage caused when a minibus and tractor crashed on the A19 near Osmotherley

Two people were injured when a minibus and tractor collided on the A19 near Osmotherley.

Police closed the road just north of the junction with the A684 after emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at around 5.45am today.

A minibus and a tractor were involved in a collision on the A19. Pictures: @OscarRomeo1268

North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Thirsk and Northallerton had been involved in the response.

A spokesman said the drivers of the vehicles had both been injured, with one of them suffering head, chest and leg injuries.

"Crews used hand tools to clear path up an embankment to remove casualty to a waiting ambulance before being transported to hospital via road," he said.

The tractor rolled down an embankment beside the A19.

Sgt Paul Cording, a member of North Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Group, later shared images of the damaged vehicles on Twitter.

He said: "pologies if you were caught up in the tailback on the #A19Northbound at #Ellerbeck earlier. Drivers of the tractor and minibus both taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

"Huge thanks to the off duty firefighter first on scene who provided initial first aid and my #999Family colleagues who are utter professionals in situations like this. Proud to work alongside them."

Damage caused to the minibus involved in the crash on the A19.