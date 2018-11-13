Traffic between Scarborough and Bridlingotn back to normal

The A165 has reopened after a man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a road accident near to the Dotterel roundabout.



Emergency services were called to the main Scarborough to Bridlington road after the incident at Reighton just after 10.30am yesterday.

The road reopened by mid-afternoon.

Police have confirmed that only one vehicle was in involved and the male driver has been airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "The road is closed at the Dotterell roundabout and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 0117 of today."