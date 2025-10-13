TransPennine Express runs extra service to get Scarborough 10K participants to the start line
The special service leaves York at 7.18am on Sunday October 19, stopping at Malton (7.43am) and Seamer (8am) before arriving in Scarborough at 8.07am — giving participants time to reach the start line at Scarborough Spa.
Organised by Run For All, the race takes thousands of runners along a scenic route past South Bay, the harbour, castle headland and North Bay before finishing at the Spa.
The extra train is expected to ease congestion on Scarborough’s roads.
Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said: “We’re delighted to support the Yorkshire Coast 10K by helping runners and supporters travel more easily and sustainably.
“This additional service means more people can leave the car at home and enjoy the day.”
For more information about the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/yorkshire-coast-10k/