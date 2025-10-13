TransPennine Express runs extra service to get Scarborough 10K participants to the start line

By Louise French
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:13 BST
The additional service will ensure runners arrive with time to spareplaceholder image
The additional service will ensure runners arrive with time to spare
TransPennine Express (TPE) will run an extra early-morning train to help runners and spectators get to Scarborough for the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K.

The special service leaves York at 7.18am on Sunday October 19, stopping at Malton (7.43am) and Seamer (8am) before arriving in Scarborough at 8.07am — giving participants time to reach the start line at Scarborough Spa.

Organised by Run For All, the race takes thousands of runners along a scenic route past South Bay, the harbour, castle headland and North Bay before finishing at the Spa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The extra train is expected to ease congestion on Scarborough’s roads.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said: “We’re delighted to support the Yorkshire Coast 10K by helping runners and supporters travel more easily and sustainably.

“This additional service means more people can leave the car at home and enjoy the day.”

For more information about the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K visit: https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/yorkshire-coast-10k/

Related topics:ScarboroughTranspennine ExpressYorkScarborough SpaNorth BaySouth Bay
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice