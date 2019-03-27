Travelling on the A64 - these are spots where you can expect delays in the next few days

A number of lane closures and roadworks are expected to cause disruption for drivers using the A64 in the next week or so.

The Highways Agency has the following locations as ones which could slow down your journey.

Plans to make part of A64 a dual carriageway could be shelved, says MP

Eastbound between A1237 near York (south) and A1036: Lane one will be closed. Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from April 1 to April 5.

Eastbound and westbound between A659 near Tadcaster (west) and A162: From 8pm on March 27 to 6am to March 28.

Eastbound exit for A1036: Lane two will be closed. Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am, from April 1 to April 5

Eastbound between B1248 near Norton-on-Derwent (west) and A169: Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from March 27 to March 29.

Westbound access from B1248 near Malton (east): Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from March 27 to April 1.

Westbound between A169 and B1248 near Norton-on-Derwent (west)

Westbound between the A169 and the junction with the A1237 York North. Expect disruption every day between 8pm and 6am from March 27 to March 30.