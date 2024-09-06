UPDATE: A165 reopens south of Bridlington after being closed following an accident

The A165 has been closed south of Bridlington following an accident

The A165 is was closed between the Carnaby roundabout and Lissett on Friday morning following an accident.

Information on The AA traffic website posted at 6.22am this morning said: Road blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A165 Bridlington Road both ways between Fraisthorpe turn off junction and Sands Lane.

Humberside Police have thanked drivers for their patience whilst they dealt with the incident and the road has now reopened