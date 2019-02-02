Warning over 'impassable' major route near Whitby and Scarborough due to snow

Motorists have been warned to avoid a major route in North Yorkshire that had become "impassable" following snowfall overnight.

North Yorkshire Police today (Saturday) urged drivers to avoid the A171, south of Whitby due to icy and snowy conditions.

In a post on Twitter, the force said that officers were this morning dealing with "numerous collisions and stranded vehicles".

"Please avoid," it added.

The post said the A171, south of Whitby, was "impassable due to snow" from about 9am today, and that there was disruption near the B1416 and Pond Hill, between Scarborough and Whitby.

Police have also warned motorists to take extra care and precautions when driving in the region today.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, the force said it was responding to a crash on the A64 in North Yorkshire at about 9.10am today.

The post added: "Very poor driving conditions, yet many cars still not using headlights".