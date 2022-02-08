Whitby roadworks: Helredale Road lay-by scheme now due to start earlier - here's when

Originally due to start on February 21, the roadworks on the A171 at Helredale Road will see grass verges converted into a lay-by.

The scheme will last for 12 weeks and will require two-way temporary traffic lights.

But North Yorkshire County Council says the start date has been brought forward to Monday February 14, to fit in with utility companies.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helredale Road, Whitby.

Roadworks at Bagdale got under way last week too, which involves replacing stonework and railings between the mini-roundabout at the bottom of Chubb Hill, working towards the town centre and the junction with Spring Hill.

County Cllr Joe Plant, who represents Whitby' s Streonshalh division, said of the double roadworks: "We feel that making the most of the quieter months before the warmer weather comes around is the best option."

What do you think?