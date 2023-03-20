Whitby to Lealholmside 95 bus service cutbacks revealed in another blow to bus users
Arriva Buses has announced a cutback to its 95 bus service which runs from Whitby to Lealholmside.
From April 2, this service will now operate between Sleights and Sainsbury’s only, on a reduced frequency hourly off peak.
The Sunday service is withdrawn owing to low use following the impact of Covid on the bus network, says Arriva.
It is another blow for bus users, who contacted the Whitby Gazette to say the cuts “didn’t make sense” at a time when the Government wants people to use public transport more.
Lealholmside will be covered by service 96 while an additional journey at 7.56am from Whitby to Sleights is introduced.
Running between Whitby and Sleights, the 96 service will run via Chubb Hill, Spring Vale, Stakesby Road, Castle Road and the A169 in both directions.
The bus company says the reduction in Service 95 frequency follows the end of an existing contractual arrangement, which has now been replaced by Service 96.