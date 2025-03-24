Whitby's Spital Bridge junction scheme to start in Easter holidays
North Yorkshire Council recently gave the green light to plans for the scheme in Whitby, including new traffic lights at the junction of the New Bridge, Spital Bridge, Helredale Road and Larpool Lane.
The work is expected to last for 12 weeks.
The authority said there will be some disruption to traffic and the aim is to keep this to a minimum.
Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for journeys.
The council said it expects the junction improvement to cost between £600,000 and £750,000.
According to a report prepared for the council meeting where the scheme was approved, there was a “practical need to signalise this junction as, without doing so, it would be very difficult to proceed with the remainder of the Harbourside Public Realm scheme”.
