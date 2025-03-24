Whitby's Spital Bridge junction scheme to start in Easter holidays

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:36 BST

Motorists are being warned that junction improvement works are due to start at Whitby’s Spital Bridge junction, on Monday April 7.

North Yorkshire Council recently gave the green light to plans for the scheme in Whitby, including new traffic lights at the junction of the New Bridge, Spital Bridge, Helredale Road and Larpool Lane.

The work is expected to last for 12 weeks.

The authority said there will be some disruption to traffic and the aim is to keep this to a minimum.

An outline of the Whitby Spital Bridge junction traffic scheme.An outline of the Whitby Spital Bridge junction traffic scheme.
An outline of the Whitby Spital Bridge junction traffic scheme.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for journeys.

The council said it expects the junction improvement to cost between £600,000 and £750,000.

According to a report prepared for the council meeting where the scheme was approved, there was a “practical need to signalise this junction as, without doing so, it would be very difficult to proceed with the remainder of the Harbourside Public Realm scheme”.

