'Trauma teddies' unveiled at Great Yorkshire Show to help children in distress

TEDDY BEARS knitted by a Women’s Institute group are to be deployed by North Yorkshire Police to comfort young children at times of distress.

The cuddly toys, called Trauma Teddies, have been unveiled by officers this year's Great Yorkshire Show.

PC Hannah McPeake said while she hoped they wouldn't be used too often, they should come in useful

After their debut at the show, the bears will be taken out on patrol by Rural Taskforce and other North Yorkshire Police officers.

They can then be used to provide comfort to children affected by upsetting and traumatic events and help build up relationships with the officers who have come to help them.

The toys have been knitted and donated by Killinghall Women's Institute, who had heard about the concept being used elsewhere.

PC Hannah McPeake, of the Rural Taskforce, said: “Whilst we are hoping we won't need the teddies too often, officers will now have them ready to help any children who find themselves in an upsetting situation."

