Travel back in time at North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Wartime weekend

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Ryedale this weekend as they take a step back in time.

They will be making the journey to enjoy North York Moors Historical Railway Trust’s (NYMR) wartime weekend, which is held from today until Sunday October 14.

Visitors in Pickering , part of the Railway in Wartime event at the North York Moors Railway. Picture by Gary Longbottom

Over the three-day event visitors can hop on-board steam and heritage diesel trains and relive the camaraderie of World War II while enjoying war-themed entertainment and displays at stations along the iconic line.

Each station will be transformed to create a variety of scenarios including a wartime street entitled ‘The Sidings’ at Pickering.

There are also Home Guard demonstrations at Goathland and an RAF themed set-up at Grosmont.

A spokesman for the event said: “Please note we do not allow anyone wearing German uniforms on any of our stations or trains.

A train arrives at Pickering station on the North York Moors Railway. Picture by Gary Longbottom

“They are also not welcome in the towns along the railway. Please show consideration as we have many original veterans attending the event.”