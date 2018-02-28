TRAVEL: Heavy snow causes disruption in Scarborough

Traffic is moving slowly in the area after heavy snowfall hit Scarborough again overnight.

There are reports of a crash on the A64 at Staxton but traffic is still believed to be moving slowly.

North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group has also warned drivers about adverse conditions on the A171 and A169.

A spokesperson said: "A171 between Scarborough & Whitby currently has very poor visibility and tricky driving conditions.

"A169 North of RAF Fylingdales is currently impassible except in a 4x4 vehicle."

Traffic updates:

There is also queuing traffic reported on Scalby Road and Seamer Road as well as slow moving traffic on Filey Road.

The AA has also reported "hazardous driving conditions due to visibility reduced and snow on A171 Southbound between A174 Prospect Hill and A170 Stepney Road."