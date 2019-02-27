Tree-mendous food for zoo’s animals

Giraffes and rhinos at Flamingo Land zoo are enjoying some of the finest local riverbank vegetation thanks to a partnership with a Government body.

Sarah I’Anson, of the Environment Agency, came up with the idea while carrying out maintenance work to reduce flood risk in the Rivers Derwent and Esk catchment area.

Some of the larger tree branches that the team cleared from riverbanks have now been placed in enclosures at the zoo to improve the habitat for the animals.

She said: “As we were trimming back vegetation and pruning trees in the Malton and Pickering area I thought ‘surely we could put this to good use?’

“Then it crossed my mind that Flamingo Land might be able to use it to feed some of their animals.

“We liaised with our Environment Management colleagues to make sure we were complying with waste regulations.

“Once we got the go-ahead, Flamingo Land were over the moon that we could deliver fresh vegetation for their animals to eat.”