Tree-mendous time at Helmsley’s switch-on

Helmsley enjoyed a weekend of festive activities with the Christmas Tree light switch-on and the opening of the Christmas Tree Festival on Friday 30 November, and the town’s annual Small Business Saturday festive fun day on Saturday 1 December.

The Swinton Brass Band and Helmsley Town Crier marked the switch-on of the town’s first central tree in several years, sponsored by Libby Butler Jewellers, before revellers processed up to the church for the preview evening of the Christmas Tree Festival.

Children have fun in the giant snow globe during the Helmsley festivities.

The 26 individually decorated trees on the theme of ‘The Best of Helmsley’ are on display in the All Saints Church daily until Sunday 16 December.

Six and a half feet tall Nutcrackers also invaded the town with visitors challenged to find them all. Although the giant nutcrackers disappeared overnight, a Nutcracker Trail is still open until 16 December with 30 miniature nutcrackers hiding in businesses around town.

Katie Atkinson, deputy chair of Helmsley in Business and owner of KVA Planning, said: “We always love to get behind the concept of Small Business Saturday, supporting all the wonderful independent businesses in Helmsley, and this year’s was bigger and better than ever.

“Thank you to all the businesses and organisations who got involved, and all the visitors and local residents who braved the weather to come along and joined in the fun.

“It was also fantastic to have a town tree again, thanks to Libby Butler Jewellers , and it was a wonderful evening enjoying the switch on and the Chrstmas Tree Festival.”