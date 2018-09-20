Tributes paid to Frank, owner of YH Training

Tributes have been paid to the owner/manager of YH Training Services who died last week following a short illness.

Frank McMahon was instrumental in setting up YH over 30 years ago, and held the position of Managing Director.

He has always supported and worked with local and regional employers, building excellent long term working relationships with them in the process.

The company originally had 30 apprentices in training and it now has over 1,200 learners spread across a variety of occupational areas.

In addition to helping and supporting young people, Mr McMahon committed YH to working with and up-skilling unemployed adults to ensure they could achieve the career aspirations that they were aiming for.

YH, based in Falsgrave Road, and Mr McMahon were recognised for their commitment to apprenticeships by recently winning the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Employer of the Year and NHS Training Provider for the Yorkshire and Humber Region.

Mr McMahon represented the training industry at a regional and national level, and since 1991 he served on the Association of Education and Learning Providers (AELP) Board, a national body representing training providers, stepping down from his most recent role as deputy chair earlier this year.

He regularly volunteered on steering groups to test proposals, giving his time and expertise to the benefit of the sector as a whole, including membership of the Government’s Bureaucracy/Reduction Review Group and a Downing Street seminar which was instrumental in reducing bureaucracy.

On numerous occasions, he was asked to judge the National Apprenticeship Awards.

He also invested a lot of his time to travel to fulfil national and regional voluntary commitments and throughout the years he has personally sponsored and supported many charities and youth initiatives in the Scarborough area, including the likes of Help For Heroes, Salvation Army, and Safe and Sound Homes, the charity preventing youth homelessness in the Scarborough area.

Mr McMahon was also recognised for sponsoring and lending a hand to a number of youth initiatives in the area, with several junior football and netball teams in the area benefitting from his generosity, among others.

He was also a supporter of the Young Stars Awards, the borough’s children awards. The awards pay tribute to Scarborough, Whitby and Filey’s young people, up to 16 years of age, who help through voluntary work and good deeds.

A statement from AELP chairman Martin Dunford said: “Frank was one of the original founders of AELP and very committed to our

cause.

“It is worth remembering that the Association’s establishment was not an easy endeavour and we were greeted with scepticism and opposition in some quarters; Frank was one of those who were determined to make it succeed.

“Frank was a very good Vice Chair, colleague and confidant to me who served AELP diligently over many years. As well as keeping a close eye on AELP’s balance sheet, he was not afraid to make constructive challenges in the formulation of our national policy inputs.

“He will be sorely missed.

“AELP extends its deepest condolences to Frank’s wife, Chris, and his family.”