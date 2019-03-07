Tributes paid to much-loved Heather Craggs, 57, who worked at Filey Ebor and Graham School

Tributes have been paid to a valued and respected member of the Ebor Academy Filey school community, who died suddenly during half term.

Heather Craggs, 57, was a Higher Level Teaching Assistant and had been at Ebor Academy Filey, formerly Filey School, for 12 years.

Although science was her specialism, Miss Craggs also worked with the school’s most vulnerable children, often providing tuition at home for those who were unable to attend school.

“Heather was a lady who saw the good in everyone,” said colleague Hannah Turlington. “Her immense patience and understanding meant that she changed hearts and minds of some of the trickiest students whilst supporting them to achieve academically.

“Heather loved all things craft-y and shared her love of knitting and cross-stitch. Her dry sense of humour was a welcome relief in challenging times.”

Miss Craggs has two children and lived in Crossgates with her partner.

Before joining the Muston Road school, she worked at Graham School in Scarborough.

Headteacher of Ebor Academy Filey, Terry Cartmail, said: “We are all devastated by the tragic news of Heather’s death and our thoughts and condolences go to Heather’s family and friends. Heather will be missed – she was patient, kind and an inspiration to us all. She was also extremely hardworking and always put the children first. Heather has had an amazing impact on so many young people in her time with us. The school will not be the same without her.

“We all share the grief of a cherished colleague taken from us before her time.”

As a mark of respect and to allow staff, students and parents to attend the funeral service, the school will close shortly before noon on Thursday 14 March.