Tributes paid to much-loved Scarborough radio presenter

A popular and much-loved Scarborough radio presenter has died aged 56.

Tributes have flooded in for Jerry Scott whose rich, warm voice and friendly nature connected with his audience.

Jerry sadly died after a battle with cancer on Thursday December 21.

He has worked at stations across North Yorkshire but most recently at Coast & County Radio.

Friends, colleagues and listeners have taken to social media to share their fond memories and high praise for the presenter.

Greg Scott, breakfast show host on Coast & County Radio, said: “First of all there’s no surprise at the response of love and compassion that has been made on social media.

“It has come as a surprise how quickly he deteriorated. It is a shocking and upsetting time particularly for those who knew Jerry and worked with him.”

Over the years, Jerry has worked at multiple stations including Radio Jackie in London, Minster FM, BBC Radio York, Yorkshire Coast Radio where he was programme controller and finally at Coast and County Radio.

Greg first met Jerry after he wrote to him at Yorkshire Coast Radio where Jerry was programme controller.

Greg, who knew Jerry for more than 20 years, added: “He was so respected in the business and that has come across in what people are saying about him.

“In his job he gave people a chance when others wouldn’t think twice and for that I and so many will always be grateful.

“Jerry was so warm, so friendly and so approachable and that came across on the radio. He was an incredible radio presenter himself, he connected with the audience in a way not many can - it’s a special talent.

“He did just make it sound so easy. He had such a rich, warm voice.

“It sounds like a cliché but I could have listened to him read the phone book and you would think it sounded lovely.

“He was so well known in the local community, a lot of people are going to be very upset.

“Radio in North Yorkshire is never going to be the same again.”