Tributes paid to popular Scarborough man who died aged 46

A remembrance service will be held for a popular Scarborough man who died aged 46.

Tributes have been paid to ‘strong, loyal and determined’ Nick Earnshaw who passed away on April 22.

Nick at the Ramshill crossing

He’s best known in the town for a campaign he launched in 1998 to have a crossing installed at Ramshill.

His passion for the cause saw more than 10,000 people sign a petition and Nick wrote to the MP David Blunkett.

After a five year battle, Nick saw his dream come to fruition.

In 2002, Nick received an Oyster Award in London and also a Borough of Scarborough Award for his achievement.

A tragic accident when he was just four changed his life and left him with brain damage and in pain most days.

He attended Wheatcroft School with a carer and then moved to Welburn Hall.

Even though Nick had his own disabilities, he worked tirelessly to help others.

By walking around Scarborough in his pyjamas, Nick was able to raise more than £450 for Children in Need.

He has taken part in activity weeks for people with disabilities and travelled to Southampton to take part in building a tall ship as part of the Jubilee sailing trust.

His sister Kate said she wanted him to be remembered as “brave, strong, kind, loyal, emotional, witty, bright and very determined”.

Nick loved listening to music, especially by Andrew Lloyd Webber and his favourite songs were from Joseph.

At his funeral last month it was said: “He was a courageous man who lived an outstanding life, ignoring the pain and problems his body gave him. He turned his problems into positive actions to help his community. He was exemplary above other in his love for mankind, an inspiration to us all.”

Nick died at home aged 46 in April and his funeral was held last month.

Now his family want to host a service in memory of the determined and remarkable person.

A remembrance service will be held at St Michael’s Church in Filey Road on Saturday July 7 at 11am. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Another one of his passions was cross stitching and his sister Kate said to anyone who was lucky enough to have received a cross stitch work should treasure it because it meant he loved you.