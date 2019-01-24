Tributes paid to writer Carolyn Soutar who passed away aged 65

Tributes have been paid to writer, lecturer and former theatre manager Carolyn Soutar, who passed away after a short illness at the age of 65.

The London-born writer moved to Scarborough in 2017 and swiftly established herself as a local personality, social figure, arts supporter and popular speaker, hosting her Lunchtime Lectures at Woodend.

Carolyn trained at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art and worked as a stage manager, company touring manager, event organiser and production assistant, in a career that embraced opera, ballet, orchestras, “straight theatre”, pantomime and stand-up comedy, from Barbara Windsor and Dave Allen to Rudolf Nureyev and Placido Domingo.

In the late 1970s and early ’80s, she worked as stage manager for English National Opera at the London Coliseum, the annual Nureyev Festivals for the impresario Victor Hochhauser, and on tour, nationally and internationally. She went on to create and produce events for the National Trust, Sony, Rolls Royce, Bentley and Land Rover around the world.

These experiences led to the publication of three books: Staging Events: a Practical Guide, a biography of the comedian Dave Allen (with whom she toured) and her personal recollections of The Real Nureyev, a dancer she worked with over several years.

Friend Tim Tubbs said: “Carolyn had no immediate family, but her Scarborough-born mother was one of five siblings, all of whom had children, so she is mourned by several cousins, as well as professional colleagues and friends, including the many who enjoyed her talks and company since her move to Scarborough two years ago.

“She will be greatly missed, as a keen supporter of local cultural life, especially the Spa Orchestra, Stephen Joseph Theatre and amateur shows.”

Her funeral will be held at Woodlands Crematorium at 12pm on 28 January. A wake to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held at 1pm on 26 February at Woodend’s Sitwell Library.