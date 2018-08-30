Tributes to a gentle and loving Scarborough nun and teacher

Tributes have been paid to a former Scarborough teacher who has passed away.

Sister Agnes Mary O’Shea started her teaching career at the Convent in Queen Street, Scarborough, and she was officially known as “Mother Mary Ancilla”.

She cherished her time in Scarborough and all the people in the area who welcomed her.

Even in the latter stages of her illness she was hopeful of attending another reunion of the Convent “old gals”, or “ex cons” as the former Convent pupils now call themselves.

During her career Sister Agnes was well respected due to her experience.

She was sent to Uganda, where she became head of English at Maryhill High School, but unfortunately had to return home after three years after suffering from malaria.

After her return to Scarborough, Sister Agnes taught Latin at the Convent for a year before being sent to teach in Portsmouth.

However, during her stay in Portsmouth Sister Agnes was involved in a serious motor accident which ended her teaching career in England.

Fulfilling her desire to serve where needed, she went on to teach seminarians at Saint Teresa’s Seminary in Ghana for two years before returning to England again.

Following her commitment Sister Agnes became involved with parishes including Churches Together when she returned to Scarborough.

She was often called upon to give presentations for the Associate Members of the Daughters of Mary and Joseph which were always well researched and entertaining.

The chair of governors at a school Sister Agnes taught at said: “Her gentle and loving care for all those with whom she came into contact will be much missed.”

Sister Agnes was once again moved from her “beloved” Scarborough to Herne Bay and Sydenham and whilst serving in Sydenham Sister Agnes was unfortunately diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Sixty years after taking her final vows as a nun on April 16, Sister Agnes celebrated her diamond jubilee.

As she was unable to attend the Convent Chapel, the mass was taken to Sister Agnes’ bedside and Father Jim Hurley celebrated mass for her.

She passed away peacefully on June 22 in Saint Joseph’s Convent, West Wickham.