Tributes to former Mayor Liz

A former North Yorkshire County and Scarborough Councillor, Alderman Elizabeth Mackenzie, one of Scarborough’s best-known personalities has died at the age of 101.

She was a company director of The Hall residential home at Thornton-le-Dale and for many years was a leading charity worker at Scarborough.

Born in South Wales to a farming family, she became Mayor of Scarborough and was given the freedom of the Borough and status of honorary alderman in 2005.

Mrs Mackenzie trained as a nurse at the West London Hospital, working as a nurse through the blitz during the Second World War and became a sister caring for wounded soldiers.

She married a hospital consultant anaesthetist, Dr Richard Mackenzie who died weeks before she was first elected a councillor in 1973. A well-known charity worker, Mrs Mackenzie was a leading official of the RNLI, organiser of the Scarborough Hospital Annual Ball, and raised large sums for the NSPCC. ARC and Save the Children.

She was also renowned for her collection of hats.

In 1981 she became nursing director of The Hall residential home where she continued until 2009.

Mrs Mackenzie’s funeral takes place at Woodlands Crematorium, next Monday at 1.45pm.

She leaves two daughters, Jane and Johanna, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.