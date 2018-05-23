Trophy time for Athletic’s young stars of the future

Scarborough Athletic’s junior sides rounded off the season with an awards night at a packed Flamingo Land Stadium clubhouse.

Players, parents and coaches from the Under-10s right through to the Under-17s attended to look back at the season and reflect on the achievements of the nine junior sides run by the club.

Under-15s winger Max Wright won two awards

Boro’s juniors have enjoyed their most successful season in recent years, with five sides earning promotion in the Hull and District Youth Football League, the Under-12s sealing the Knock-Out Cup and the Under-13s and Under-14s ending the season with the Plate Competition Trophy.

Scarborough Athletic first-team players Michael Coulson and Jimmy Beadle were on hand to present the awards to the prize winners.

Football development director Paul Exley has been delighted with the progress made: “It was a great night to reflect on the progress made by all of our junior sides this season and see the development of the players across the age groups.”

FULL LIST OF

Harvey Bayes with his Under-12s Players Player Award

AWARD WINNERS:

Under-10s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Leo Emms

Players’ Player of the Year:

Jacob Render

Parents Player of the Year:

Kian Hide

Under-11s:

Managers Player of the Year:

Conner Webster

Players’ Player of the Year:

Harry Southwick

Parents Player of the Year:

Ryan Clarkson

Under-12s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Bailey Bennett

Players’ Player of the Year:

Harvey Bayes

Parents Player of the Year:

Kyle Cass

Under-13s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Kene Knowles

Players’ Player of the Year:

Ben Voase

Parents Player of the Year:

Ben Voase

Under-14s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Jamie Dennis

Players’ Player of the Year:

Aaron Dixon

Parents Player of the Year:

Josh Dolan

Under-14s AFC:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Aidan Williams

Players’ Player of the Year:

Billy Keough

Parents Player of the Year:

Owen Mansell

Under-15s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Josh Pickin

Players’ Player of the Year:

Max Wright

Parents Player of the Year:

Max Wright

Under-16s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Cameron Anderson

Players’ Player of the Year:

Dan Simpson

Parents Player of the Year:

Cameron Anderson

Under-17s:

Manager’s Player of the Year:

Chris Pearson

Players’ Player of the Year:

Tom Bramham

Parents Player of the Year:

Jayden Rogerson

Surfing Seadog Award:

Taylor Hide (Under-13s)

Richard Adamson Trophy: Nathan Parker (Under-16s)