Trophy time for Athletic’s young stars of the future

Scarborough Athletic’s junior sides rounded off the season with an awards night at a packed Flamingo Land Stadium clubhouse.
Players, parents and coaches from the Under-10s right through to the Under-17s attended to look back at the season and reflect on the achievements of the nine junior sides run by the club.
Boro’s juniors have enjoyed their most successful season in recent years, with five sides earning promotion in the Hull and District Youth Football League, the Under-12s sealing the Knock-Out Cup and the Under-13s and Under-14s ending the season with the Plate Competition Trophy.
Scarborough Athletic first-team players Michael Coulson and Jimmy Beadle were on hand to present the awards to the prize winners.
Football development director Paul Exley has been delighted with the progress made: “It was a great night to reflect on the progress made by all of our junior sides this season and see the development of the players across the age groups.”
FULL LIST OF
AWARD WINNERS:
Under-10s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Leo Emms
Players’ Player of the Year:
Jacob Render
Parents Player of the Year:
Kian Hide
Under-11s:
Managers Player of the Year:
Conner Webster
Players’ Player of the Year:
Harry Southwick
Parents Player of the Year:
Ryan Clarkson
Under-12s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Bailey Bennett
Players’ Player of the Year:
Harvey Bayes
Parents Player of the Year:
Kyle Cass
Under-13s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Kene Knowles
Players’ Player of the Year:
Ben Voase
Parents Player of the Year:
Ben Voase
Under-14s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Jamie Dennis
Players’ Player of the Year:
Aaron Dixon
Parents Player of the Year:
Josh Dolan
Under-14s AFC:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Aidan Williams
Players’ Player of the Year:
Billy Keough
Parents Player of the Year:
Owen Mansell
Under-15s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Josh Pickin
Players’ Player of the Year:
Max Wright
Parents Player of the Year:
Max Wright
Under-16s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Cameron Anderson
Players’ Player of the Year:
Dan Simpson
Parents Player of the Year:
Cameron Anderson
Under-17s:
Manager’s Player of the Year:
Chris Pearson
Players’ Player of the Year:
Tom Bramham
Parents Player of the Year:
Jayden Rogerson
Surfing Seadog Award:
Taylor Hide (Under-13s)
Richard Adamson Trophy: Nathan Parker (Under-16s)