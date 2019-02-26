TS Scarborough net gold medal in Sea Cadet Corps national football final

Scarborough Sea Cadets netted a gold medal in the Sea Cadet Corps National Five-a-side Football Competition in Grantham - with the girls’ team picking up a bronze for good measure.

The unit had two teams qualify from the Area Competition in January and they went on to represent Eastern Area, along with teams from Norwich and Northampton.

The junior boys’ and girls’ teams competed in the 12-15 age group with the competition being held over two days.

The teams played in a group phase before going into the knockouts.

Teams from the other areas included Northern Ireland, Northern, Southern, London, North West and London Area teams.

The junior girls lost a hard-fought semi-final to Northern Ireland, but played extremely well in the third place play-off against London, winning 4-0 and a Bronze Medal.

The junior boys won their semi-final 2-0 against the Southern Area team from Surrey, which saw them battle it out with Sefton Unit from North West Area in the final.

Every member of the team played well, with two goals from Sam Read - one a penalty and the other a quick free-kick - resulting in the first ever gold medal at a National Competition for TS Scarborough.

Eastern Area shared the overall trophy with Southern Area and Cadet First Class Libby Scotter was named junior girls’ player of the tournament.

