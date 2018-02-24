TSB’s fantastic interest in Saint Catherine’s cause

The TSB branch in Malton has chosen Saint Catherine’s Hospice as its Charity of the Year for 2018.

TSB staff members have had a great start to their fundraising campaign – their first event was a raffle of a Christmas Hamper and a book sale which raised £179.39.

The team will continue their book sale throughout the year where residents can call in and buy or donate second hand books and is holding an Easter raffle to win champagne and chocolates.

Nicky Grunwell, Saint Catherine’s fundraiser, said: ‘‘we are very grateful that TSB Malton has chosen us to be their Charity of the Year.”