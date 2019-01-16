Turning point for Filey flood alleviation scheme

After months of deadlock there seems to be a turning point in the construction of Filey's flood defence scheme.

Scarborough borough councillor Mike Cockerill, Cabinet's Portfolio holder for Major Projects, announced that an agreement has been reached with the last owner of the land on which works for the Flood Alleviation Scheme are expected to take place.

Cllr Cockerill received the information at last Friday's meeting of the Major Projects Board and said he was 'very pleased' with the news.

He added: "It is almost three years since Planning Permission was granted for the Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme with the final funding being secured late in 2016.

"It was hoped to undertake the project in 2017 but the work to secure the detailed agreement from all the owners of the land on which we expect to construct the Filey Flood Alleviation Scheme has taken longer than expected.

"At one stage, due to the protracted discussions, it was felt prudent to undertake work on a slightly alternative design to ensure that the project could be undertaken in 2019.

"It is over two years since the discussions commenced and in that time it is likely that there has been an escalation in the costs of construction, we are currently awaiting a revised cost from our potential contractor, and this information is expected later this month.

"Providing the revised costings are found to be justified and acceptable the contractor could be engaged shortly afterwards with a view to commencing work as soon as possible."