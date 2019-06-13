TV antiques expert Caroline Hawley guest of honour at Helmsley summer luncheon

TV star and antiques expert, Caroline Hawley, is to be speaker and guest of honour at a summer luncheon in Helmsley in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice next month.

On Friday July 12, from noon, guests will enjoy a two course lunch at the Feversham Arms in Helmsley, before sitting back and hearing some tales from the antiques world from Caroline, star of Bargain Hunt, Flog-it and Put Your Money.

After the talk, Caroline will also be offering valuations, so for anyone who has an object they have always wanted to know more about this could be the perfect opportunity.

Caroline said: “It’s going to be a fabulous event at The Feversham Arms in Helmsley.

“I’m going to give a talk on the antique market today – what’s in, what’s out, what’s hot and what’s not!

“Dig deep, bring anything along and I’ll be more than happy to give an absolutely free valuation. You might be surprised.

“All proceeds go to St Leonard’s Hospice, the most fabulous local charity.”

Tickets are £40 which includes the lunch, a welcome drink on arrival and tea or coffee.

The event is limited to 50 places and you can get tickets online at the Hospice website www.stleonardshospice.org.uk or directly from The Feversham Arms.

All proceeds to St Leonard’s Hospice in York, which supports patients with life-limiting conditions in York, Ryedale and the surrounding areas, as well as their loved ones.