TV star signs up to join Saint Catherine's Sunrise Walk

Saint Catherine’s upcoming fundraising event on Saturday, 15 September will be attended by Channel 4’s Coach Trip star Brendan Sheerin.

The Sunrise Walk, a fresher version of the traditional Starlight Walk, is the hospice’s longest-running initiative and this year the staff at Saint Catherine’s will have the pleasure to welcome the TV presenter and former Spa Complex manager as one of their strollers.

Rhiannon Hunt, Fundraiser at Saint Catherine’s hospice, said: “Brendan came in a while ago to have a look around the hospice and meet the patients and staff. We told him about our events and gave him the dates and then on Wednesday he rang up and said he was free on September, 15.

“We were really surprised. It's always amazing when a celebrity gets involved with our events so we’re really excited. We hope that it will be a reminder for people to sign up.”

The 6.5 mile walk will start at 5.30am from St Catherine’s hospice.

Talking about the event’s schedule Rhiannon said: “On the day Brendan is going to come up on stage, do a little wake-up and shake-up and count everyone down to 10 so, effectively he will be setting everyone off.”

Walkers will then make their way towards the town’s North Bay and South Bay where they will be able to admire the sun rising over the sea.

Like every year, the Harbour bar will provide refreshments for everyone and at the end of the walk, breakfast will be served at the hospice.

To register for the event visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/sunrise-walk