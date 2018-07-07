Twins success at cross country challenge

Children from 11 local primary schools recently tackled Scarborough’s coastline for this year’s Scarborough College Cross Country Challenge.

The overall winner was Alfie Coles (East Ayton). He was closely followed by his twin Harry (East Ayton)and Owen Riley (Northstead) in the boys race. The first girl back was Lucy Barker from Scarborough College Prep School (SCPS). In second place was Lucy’s twin Kate (SCPS) with Emily Collinge (Kilham) finishing third.

Children tackle the cross county course.

A spokesman said: “It was a wonderful to see the snaking stream of children race the sand.”