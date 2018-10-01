Two men punched to the ground in Scarborough town centre

Two men have been punched to the ground in Scarborough town centre.

The assault happened outside the Opera House Casino on St Thomas Street at 12.40am on Sunday, 23 September.

Two men approached two other men and punched them, causing them to lose consciousness and fall to the floor.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the incident.

Both suspects are described as white men with little or no hair, a similar height and of stocky build. They are both wearing dark coloured tops with jeans. One man is known to be wearing white training shoes with the other wearing darker shoes.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nick Simpson quoting reference number 12180180847.

Alternatively, you can email nick.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.