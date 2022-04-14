Firefighters in Scarborough rescued three men yesterday who had become stuck.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.37pm to the Northstead area to assist North Yorkshire Police after the two men became stuck on the roof of a three-storey building on Wednesday April 13.

Fire crews used a triple extension ladder and "crew power" to help the two men back down safely to the ground. The incident was left with police officers.

Later, firefighters were called at 8.48pm to rescue a young man who had become stuck on a wall on Castle Road after he had climbed up to retrieve his jumper.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescuers again used a triple extension ladder to allow the young man to climb down safely to the ground.