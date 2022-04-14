Two men rescued by firefighters after getting stuck on three-storey building's roof in Scarborough during 'police incident'
Two men have been rescued after they became stuck on the roof of a building in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.37pm to the Northstead area to assist North Yorkshire Police after the two men became stuck on the roof of a three-storey building on Wednesday April 13.
Fire crews used a triple extension ladder and "crew power" to help the two men back down safely to the ground. The incident was left with police officers.
Later, firefighters were called at 8.48pm to rescue a young man who had become stuck on a wall on Castle Road after he had climbed up to retrieve his jumper.
Rescuers again used a triple extension ladder to allow the young man to climb down safely to the ground.
Earlier, fire crews were called to North Street at 12.20pm after reports of roof tiles hanging dangerously above a footpath. Officers used an aerial ladder platform to safely remove the tiles.