Two men were arrested and later released as investigation into armed raid at Scarborough property continues

Two men have been arrested and later released as police continue to investigate an armed raid at a property in Scarborough.

The two men, aged 29 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of burglary on 14 and 15 December. However, they have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The incident, which officers referred to as 'concerning', took place on 29 November last year in Crossgates when two men, described as wearing balaclavas and holding small black handguns, entered a property at about 8.30pm and shouted at two women. They then proceeded to remove all phones and car keys before leaving.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about those involved, is urged to contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference 12180222994 when passing information.