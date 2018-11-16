Two more stars of the stand-up circuit booked for Scarborough Spa

Two more comedians, with two very political shows, have announced they will be bringing their news tours to Scarborough Spa in the New Year.

Radio 4’s Mark Steel is the first to visit on Friday March 1 with his show Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

A few years ago, it seemed unlikely that the UK would vote to leave the EU; we had a reasonable opposition to the Tory Government; Donald Trump was a buffoon who surely wasn’t going to beat Hillary Clinton and Mark was living the married suburban ideal, things have changed since then but don’t worry as Mark thinks Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

Returning after a six-year absence is American comic Rich Hall who will bring his Hoedown to The Spa Theatre on Friday May 17

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America, but ends up being a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all.

There has never been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

Tickets for both shows go on sale from Scarborough Spa’s box office (01723) 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk on Friday 23 November at 9am.

Other comedians visiting the South Bay venue over the next couple of months are: Jason Manford (November 28), Iain Stirling (November 29), Ross Noble (December 2), Roy Chubby Brown (December 7) and Cornish Comic Jethro (January 8).