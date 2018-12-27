Two people arrested in Scarborough after cannabis and 'very large' knife found by Police on Boxing Day

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group arrested two people after it stopped a car as it drove into Scarborough.

The team reported a "strong smell of cannabis" from inside the car and during a search found "a very large knife."

Image by North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group

Both the driver and his passenger had cannabis with them and the driver failed a roadside test for cannabis. A blood sample has been obtained from the driver for analysis.

The two people in the car, that was stopped in the early hours of Boxing Day, have been arrested for multiple offences.

The investigation has been handed over to the North Yorkshire Police Investigation Hub.