Two people in 50s injured in road traffic collision just outside Helmsley

Two people in their 50s have been injured in a road traffic collision just outside of Helmsley.

The incident happened at around 4.11pm on Thursday June 20 on the A170 Linkfoot Lane at the junction with Acres Lane, and involved a white Ford Transit panel van and a red Peugeot RCZ coupe car.

The driver and passenger of the Peugeot, a man and woman aged in their 50s from the local area, suffered minor injuries and were treated by paramedics at the roadside.

The driver of the Transit van, a local man aged in his 40s, is assisting police with the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police want to hear from any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nate Mills.