Two people have been rescued after getting cut off by the tide at Holbeck.

A spokesperson from Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team said: "A water rescue team was deployed and assessed the casualties, both had been there for around four hours and were wet and cold.

"Together with Filey Coastguard Team, the pair were assisted to an Ambulance and checked over by paramedics.

"If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."